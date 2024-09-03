Stefon Diggs Gives Awesome Quote About Preparing to Prove Doubters Wrong in Houston
Stefon Diggs is ready and confident to play for a chance to capture his first Super Bowl ring despite the critics who may be coming after him.
The wide receiver was traded to the Houston Texans in April after spending four years with the Buffalo Bills. While his debut with the Texans is highly anticipated, there are definitely still doubters out there who don't believe Diggs and the team can succeed in the postseason.
Diggs isn't bothered by any criticism, though, as he thrives off of it, he told GQ Sports' Clay Skipper.
“I love the noise,” Diggs said. “Push me in the corner, I’m gonna show you my best s---. I’m a person that enjoys being doubted. I enjoy proving people wrong, but also, I enjoy doing it for myself. Everything I say I am, I am. I’m standing true to it. And every time I prove myself right, everybody disappears. I like when they get quiet.”
The receiver is coming off four consecutive Pro Bowl bids in Buffalo. He caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The Bills lost in the divisional round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. It was the fourth year in a row in which Diggs failed to reach a Super Bowl with the Bills.
The Texans will open up their 2024 season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.