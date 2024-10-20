SI

Stefon Diggs Had Incredible Explanation for Pregame Scuffle With Packers

Liam McKeone

Stefon Diggs faced off with Jaire Alexander in every sense on Sunday
On Sunday, the Houston Texans lost to the Green Bay Packers on a last-second field goal, 24-22. It was a pretty exciting game in which the fireworks got started early. Stefon Diggs got into a scuffle with Jaire Alexander and, eventually, the entire Packers roster during pregame warmups.

Green Bay got the last laugh on that front as Diggs was held to five catches for 23 yards before Brandon McManus booted a 45-yard field goal for the win. The Texans wideout was asked about the interaction by reporters afterward and gave an incredible explanation for why it went down: Diggs is never the bigger person.

"I don't give a f--- if I'm by myself or with a million," Diggs said, via ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. I'm never the bigger person. I ain't letting s--- go," Diggs said postgame. "They picked it up or whatever. But I ain't with the football tough guy s---."

Well. There's a warning for everyone who might be tempted: Don't talk trash with the guy who is happy to proclaim he won't let anything go unless you're ready to get into it. To his credit, Alexander was ready and backed it up with his play on the field.

Diggs's next opportunity to be the bigger man, or not, will come in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

