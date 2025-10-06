Stefon Diggs Linked Up With Josh Allen, Old Bills Teammates Ahead of 'SNF' Showdown
As Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs prepared for kickoff in his first return to Highmark Stadium since his 2024 trade, he also met up with some old Buffalo teammates, including Josh Allen, for a quick pregame hug.
Of course, he couldn't forget coach Sean McDermott, or a few other members of Bills Mafia either, in what amounted to a sort reunion tour on the turf.
Take a peek at that below:
Speaking last week, Diggs admitted that Sunday's contest would be an "emotional" night for him, but that he was excited to get back and see some old friends.
"It's obviously going to be hard and emotional," he said. "For me, I look forward to going back seeing those guys. It's just the nature of the business. I'm not in control of nothing. I get open, I catch the ball. But as far as the internal stuff, obviously I miss those guys over there."
We'll see if he can come away from the homecoming with a win, which would certainly turn a bittersweet moment into just a sweet one.