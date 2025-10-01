Stefon Diggs Shares How He Expects 'Emotional' Return to Buffalo to Go
Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs will play against his former Bills teammates in Buffalo for the first time on Sunday Night Football.
Diggs left a big impact in Buffalo when he competed as Josh Allen's top receiver from 2020 to '23. He spent the 2024 season with the Texans, only playing eight games after he tore his ACL. Diggs faced the Bills last season in Houston, recording a team-high 82 yards in the game. He signed with the Patriots back in March.
Although he is nearly two years removed from being a Bill, Diggs still holds his memories in Buffalo close to his heart. He admitted this weekend's matchup is going to be "hard and emotional" for him.
"Obviously it was hard for me. It was a difficult time obviously," Diggs said. "I spent so much time there. I built a lot of bonds, a lot of friendships. So, it's obviously going to be hard and emotional. For me, I look forward to going back seeing those guys. It's just the nature of the business. I'm not in control of nothing. I get open, I catch the ball. But as far as the internal stuff, obviously I miss those guys over there."
Diggs was traded to the Texans in 2023 when he still had two years remaining on the extension he had signed with the Bills the year prior. At the time, it sounded like Diggs was ready to move on from the team by then, and the team wanted to bring in some younger talent. These circumstances don't always make the breakup easier though, especially since Diggs built such strong bonds in Buffalo.
In four seasons with the Bills, Diggs logged 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns. Buffalo made the postseason in all four years he was there, only reaching the AFC championship game once. The other three years resulted in divisional losses for the Bills.
Through four games this season, Diggs has caught 19 passes for 213 yards and zero touchdowns.