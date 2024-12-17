Stefon Diggs Makes Strong Declaration About Josh Allen's Respect in NFL Circles
Stefon Diggs, out for the year with a torn ACL, is harboring no ill feelings toward his former teammate Josh Allen as he dices the competition with a broad cast of receivers, a stark contrast to the lead receiver archetype the Bills rolled out during Diggs's four Pro Bowl seasons in Buffalo.
Being a star receiver typically takes some ego and brashness, of which Diggs would probably admit he brought to Buffalo's sidelines in the quest for wins. So it wouldn't be a surprise to hear him feel some sort of way to see his former quarterback Josh Allen putting forth an MVP caliber season with an arguably lesser cast of receivers—a committee that features Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, and rookie Keon Coleman.
Diggs is taking the high road, though.
"He's making those plays. It's not new to me at all. ... [He's] finally getting that credit that he deserves. He's playing at a very high level, I feel like he deserves [MVP]. Only person that you could, that could kind of compete with him is Lamar Jackson," Diggs said.
The receiver already took to Twitter last week to express his support for Allen's MVP candidacy.
Doesn't seem to be any lingering animosity between the two former teammates.