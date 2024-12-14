Stefon Diggs Thinks Ex-Bills Teammate Josh Allen Should Win NFL MVP
Stefon Diggs made his thoughts clear on the NFL's MVP race. For now, Diggs's MVP is his former teammate, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL, which ended his first season with the Houston Texans prematurely. The injury happened in a Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
He responded to a question on X (formerly Twitter) which asked how he was healing and whether he thinks Allen should be the league's MVP this season.
Fortunately, Diggs first noted that his recovery is on schedule. He then confirmed he thinks this is the year Allen will win his first MVP award.
Allen has led the Bills to a 10-3 record, already clinching the AFC East title. He has thrown for 3,033 yards and 23 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He has also rushed for 416 yards and nine touchdowns.
Allen is the odds-on favorite to win the NFL MVP this season. He currently has -400 odds to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook. The next closest is Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley who is at +450, followed by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, whose odds are both at +1000.
Allen is having an MVP-caliber season and his former favorite target, Diggs, thinks it's his time to be honored with the award.
