Stephen A. Smith Lays Out Incredibly High Stakes for Justin Fields's Jets Chance
Justin Fields was unable to secure the long-term starting quarterback job with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers, but he has another opportunity with the New York Jets, who are going to give him a shot in a transition year. Fields played quite well for Pittsburgh, putting together a 4–2 record before surrendering the job to Russell Wilson, and should get a shot at winning the job to replace Aaron Rodgers in New York.
On First Take Tuesday morning, Stephen A. Smith laid out the enormous chance Fields has with the Jets—as well as how it could be the last chance to truly capitalize.
"I think his career is on the line," Smith said. "Here you are in New York, those would be three franchises. If it doesn't work here, I'm not trying to say that his career would be over, that's not what I mean by it. I simply mean that looking at him as a starter in the National Football League as the face behind center for a franchise, I think that narrative will come to an end if he doesn't succeed here."
Even if you believe that Fields has suffered through some less-than-ideal circumstances and not been giving enough confidence from his teams, the three-strikes-and-you're-out principle does seem fair here. If there's a bright side, the dual-threat's ability to make an impact on his legs should keep him part of a robust offensive game plan for as long as he remains elusive.