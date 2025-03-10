SI

Jets Have Clear Short-Term Plan in Mind for Newly Signed Justin Fields

Fields has a new home in the Big Apple, but how long do the Jets want him around?

Fields signed a two-year deal with the Jets at the start of NFL free agency / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The New York Jets, left without a clear answer at quarterback following the Aaron Rodgers divorce, signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal on Monday as NFL free agency got underway. It's a sizable agreement, worth $40 million with $30 million guaranteed, the sort of money a franchise gives a player with the belief they'll win games next year. But just how committed are the Jets to Fields?

ESPN's Jets reporter Rich Cimini gleaned insight into that aspect of the Fields deal on Monday. New York plans to have Fields start the 2025 season— but after that, it doesn't sound like anything is promised.

The former Chicago Bears first-round pick is expected to be the Jets' opening-day starter, ahead of holdover backup Tyrod Taylor, but this isn't a long-term commitment," Cimini reported. "The Jets, who also could add a quarterback in the draft, can re-evaluate the position after the 2025 season."

It seems like the wise path to take. Fields's potential has always been tantalizing but his production hasn't quite matched. Last year for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the former Ohio State QB went 4-2 in six starts, throwing five touchdowns and rushing for five more. In four of those starts, Fields failed to throw for more than 200 yards passing, however.

The Jets need stability at quarterback more than anything. But this offseason holds few clear answers. The franchise got burned by Rodgers the last time it dipped into the veteran QB market and this year's draft class isn't considered very strong at the position. Signing Fields is as good a middle ground as any. The Jets found an exciting player who can win games even despite their flaws, but without over-committing their resources.

Fields will have a full season to change their mind, according to Cimini.

