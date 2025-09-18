Stephen A. Smith to Tackle Yet Another New ESPN Role on Network's NFL Coverage
Whether fans love or hate ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, they are about to see more of him.
Smith is taking on a new role with Monday Night Countdown this season, he told Renee Washington of Front Office Sports Tuesday; Derek Futterman of Sports Media Watch confirmed the news Wednesday.
The role will not be a regular one; Smith indicated to Washington that he would appear on the show before three games, starting with the Lions' trip east to play the Ravens Monday.
"[Those] are just the three that I know about,” Smith said via Futterman. “Knowing them, ESPN, they’ll want more. They’re certainly going to want more of me on NBA Countdown, and so, who knows? I’m doing First Take, but it’s ESPN, so they know whatever they need me for... I'll do whatever they ask."
Smith, who has evolved over time into the public face of ESPN, is believed to make about $40 million per year between his varying television, radio and online ventures inside and outside of sports.