Stephen A. Smith Tears Into Stephen Jones Over 'Ignorant' Micah Parsons Contract Comment
It is nearly August which means the Dallas Cowboys are back in sports fans' lives and making headlines yet again. This year the big story is Micah Parsons and his search for a contract extension as he enters the final season of his rookie deal. Parsons is attending training camp but is still openly communicating his desire for a contract that recognizes his All-Pro talents. As expected, Jerry Jones has made a few notable comments on the situation as well.
Over the weekend, Jones's son and Cowboys VP Stephen Jones joined the chorus by telling reporters on Sunday that Dallas wants to pay Parsons, but Parsons "has gotta want to be paid" as well. This commentary created a stir within the NFL community and led to a furious Stephen A. Smith rant on ESPN.
Appearing on Monday's edition of First Take Smith lambasted Jones for giving "one of the most ignorant" statements he's ever heard come from an NFL executive and asked aloud if Jones would be in this position if not for the fact that his father owned the Cowboys.
"I don't know what's wrong with the Jones family right now. We've seen Jerry Jones say some crazy things last season, but what Stephen Jones said about Micah Parsons in terms of 'he has to want to get paid,' I think that's an egregious statement. What does 52 and a half sacks equate to over your first four years? What does 112 quarterback hits equate to over your first four years? What does your perennial Pro Bowl status equate to over years?... Jerry Jones needs to get his act together. But as egregious as his actions have been, it's nothing compared to what Stephen Jones said.
"I respect Stephen Jones. I still owe him a drink, for crying out loud. But that is one of the most ignorant statements I have ever heard come out of the mouth of an executive. He has to want to get paid? What is it about Micah Parsons that you have seen that has said he doesn't want to get paid?"
Strong words from ESPN's top personality.
The standoff between Parsons and the Cowboys is the biggest storyline in the NFL right now. Jerry and Stephen Jones have the power to put an end to it whenever they'd like. The question becomes: will they?