Micah Parsons Calls Out Jerry Jones at Cowboys Training Camp Amid Contract Dispute
Micah Parsons has clapped back following Jerry Jones' pointed comments about him ahead of Cowboys training camp.
After the Dallas owner cited injuries as a reason why the two sides haven't come to terms on a contract extension, Parsons—one of the best defensive players in football—continued to do his part and reported for duty at Cowboys training camp practice on Tuesday.
Following the session, he spoke to reporters about his current contract situation and, in the process, took a pretty pointed shot at Jones:
"There's not really much movement, man," Parsons explained. "I wanna be here, I've always said I wanna be here, but at the end of the day, they sign the checks like always. Let's see if they want me to be here."
"At any given time they can get things done," he then answered when asked if attending practice is a tactic to hopefully speed the process up. "So I don't think that helps. I'm doing this for myself and my teammates. This isn't for Jerry, this isn't for Stephen [Jones] ..."
Parsons has seen several of his defensive end counterparts sign massive deals this offseason, with Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, and T.J. Watt all having been re-signed by the teams that drafted them. Dallas' three-time All-Pro, meanwhile, remains on his rookie deal.
"When you go around the league and see these other teams taking care of their best guys,” Parsons said. "You wish you had that same type of energy."
A first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2021, Parsons has tallied 256 total tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over his first 63 games played. We'll see how the remainder of this process plays out as Dallas gets ready to open up the 2025 season on Thursday, Sept. 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.