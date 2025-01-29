Stephen Jones Details Cowboys' Main Priority When Looking for New Offensive Coordinator
The Dallas Cowboys are searching for a new offensive coordinator after they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach.
So, as the search begins, what are some of key elements the Cowboys are looking for in an offensive coordinator? There's one thing that stands out to executive vice president Stephen Jones—the team's run game.
"We want to be able to run the ball," Jones said, via the team's website. "Everybody says that we want to run the ball and we want to stop the run, and certainly that's what we want to do. That's what great championship football teams do, and I know coach Schottenheimer wants to do that. I think it's real important that we find in this hire a coach that's going to be outstanding in the run game area."
The Cowboys had the sixth-worst rushing offense in 2024 with a total of 1,705 yards. Rico Dowdle rushed for 1,079 of those yards. The team only scored six rushing touchdowns, which was the least amount in the NFL. The Cowboys also had 12 rushing fumbles, the second most in the league.
Needless to say, it would benefit the Cowboys to improve their running game. It'll help once Deuce Vaughn is back to full health as he missed a lot of the 2024 season. Dallas could be in the market for a new running back, too, after they released Ezekiel Elliott before the end of the season.