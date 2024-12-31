Why Cowboys Released Ezekiel Elliott Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with running back Ezekiel Elliott.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Cowboys will release Elliott ahead of their Week 18 regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders. NFL insider Josina Anderson had the news first, also reporting that Elliott requested his release.
If Elliott clears waivers, he will be able to sign with any team as a free agent.
"Out of respect and appreciation for his Cowboys history, Dallas wanted to provide him the opportunity to pursue any potential playoff opportunities," Pelissero reported Tuesday.
In 15 games this season, Elliott rushed 74 times for 226 yards and three touchdowns—an average of 3.1 yards per attempt, the worst mark of his nine-year career. Elliott has played for Dallas in eight of his nine years in the NFL, with the only exception being his one-year stint in 2023 with the New England Patriots.
Elliott, 29, is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.