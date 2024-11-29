Stephen A. Smith Described Matt Eberflus With One Word After Clock Management Issues
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith immediately questioned Matt Eberflus's future with the Chicago Bears after he mismanaged the clock at the end of the Bears' last-second loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
After Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked at the Lions' 41-yard line—pushing the Bears just outside of their likely field goal range—Eberflus didn't call the one timeout he had in his pocket. As the clock dwindled, Williams snapped the ball with seven seconds left and threw a deep ball which fell incomplete and ended the game while Chicago had the one timeout remaining.
Smith immediately took to social media to question whether this was the straw that broke the camel's back for Eberflus' future, or potential lack thereof, in Chicago.
Speaking on First Take Friday morning, Smith reiterated his stance saying that Eberflus should have been fired the minute the Bears landed back in Chicago or even before they took off from Detroit. He also called Eberflus "clueless" because it appears he's looking for instructions as opposed to looking to provide them.
"He is clueless, he is clueless," Smith repeated on First Take. "What kind of situation does that put your players in?"
Smith continued to urge the Bears make a decision to cut ties with Eberflus sooner rather than later.
"I'm disappointed that we're here today and he has his job at this particular moment," Smith continued. "He should have been fired the second that they landed back in Chicago."
We'll see if and when Chicago makes a decision on Eberflus. The Bears have a few extra days to try and regroup before they get ready to travel west for their next game against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 8.