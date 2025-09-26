Steve Wilks Sets Record Straight on Baker Mayfield's Panthers Release Claim
Following a last-second win over the Jets in Week 3, triumphant Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield explained to reporters that he had savored the victory a little bit more, given that it came against the Steve Wilks-coached New York defense.
"I loved it," Mayfield had said after the game. "It's also their [defensive] coordinator was the one who cut me in Carolina. So a lot of stuff was personal today. [Linebacker] Haason Reddick, former Jet. A lot of people."
So naturally, Wilks, during his media availability on Friday, was asked about Mayfield's comment. Wilks's initial reply was something right out of the coach speak textbook.
"Lot of respect for Baker," Wilks said. "Tremendous football player. And he's doing a hell of a job with those guys down there. So, nothing to really say beyond that."
But Wilks wanted to clarify one thing.
"I don't know how long you've been doing this, but I'm sure you're quite educated on it," Wilks continued. "I don't really think an interim coach has that much authority over personnel. If that's the case, I would have never gotten rid of our best player, Christian McCaffrey."
The Panthers, well on their way towards the franchise's fifth straight losing season—a streak still active today—fired coach Matt Rhule, named Wilks the interim coach, then traded away McCaffrey just 10 days after Rhule's firing in October of 2022. Two months later, Mayfield, in the midst of a disappointing campaign, was released.
Regardless of whether Wilks had any actual authority over the decision or not, Mayfield used the moment as extra juice against the Jets defense, against whom he threw for 233 yards, one touchdown and ran for 44 yards while leading a fourth-quarter drive that led to the eventual game-winning field goal.