Bucs' Baker Mayfield Had Saltiest Reasons for Relishing in Last-Second Win vs. Jets
The Buccaneers pulled off yet another late-game comeback to defeat the Jets 27-29 at home on Sunday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield loved every second of it ... for the saltiest reasons.
Asked how big a deal it was to get the W for head coach Todd Bowles, who was fired from the job in New York at the end of the 2018 season, Mayfield unsurprisingly noted that it felt great— but for his and other people's grudges, too.
"I loved it," Mayfield said. "It's also their [defensive] coordinator was the one who cut me in Carolina. So a lot of stuff was personal today. [Linebacker] Haason Reddick, former Jet. A lot of people."
Watch that below starting at 5:01:
As fans will recall, Mayfield spent just half a season in Carolina after he was traded there from the Browns in 2022. He was then released in December of that year, per his request, after he was demoted on the depth chart.
So, for Mayfield and evidently a few other Bucs, it had to feel good to get the win over one of the guys of teams who didn't think they had what it took. And it probably felt even better to do on their own turf.
Tampa Bay will look to improve to 4-0 next week when they host the Eagles at 1 p.m.