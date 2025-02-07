Super Bowl 59 Radio Guide: How to Listen to National, Local and Satellite Broadcasts
Every year, millions of people around the nation and the world flock toward television sets to take in the spectacle that is the Super Bowl.
Since beginning in 1967, the Super Bowl has grown into a massive celebration of Americana. It’s more than just a game. Sure, it’s about high-intensity athletic performances, but it’s also about a high-energy halftime concert and emotionally charged commercials that will be talked about for a year.
But, not everyone has the opportunity to sit in front of the TV on Super Bowl Sunday. After all, someone has to make those four pizzas you ordered.
So if you’re in a situation where you can’t be looking at a screen for the Super Bowl, you’ve got another option. A bit old school, perhaps. But still a solid option.
The radio.
National Radio Coverage of Super Bowl LIX
Westwood One is the official audio partner of the NFL. This season marks the company’s 38th-straight year as such.
For Super Bowl LIX, the majority of affiliate stations in the teams’ networks are required to accept the audio feed from Westwood One. Only a team’s flagship station is allowed to carry the local broadcast feed (although these feeds are available through SiriusXM and NFL Game Pass).
Digitally, Westwood One reached an agreement with the NFL in 2022 to stream the audio feeds on their website, social platforms and the NFL app.
Kevin Harlan will be the play-by-play announcer, with Kurt Warner joining him as the color commentator. Laura Okmin is the sideline reporter, with Scott Graham serving as the studio host and Devin McCourty as a special studio analyst.
Local Radio Coverage for Super Bowl 59
Many radio stations around the country are affiliated with Westwood One and will therefore carry the audio feed for Super Bowl LIX.
Flagship stations are located in the same market as the team. Those stations will carry their own local broadcasts on the radio. All other stations will have the Westwood One broadcast.
As of the 2024 season, the radio flagship of the Kansas City Chiefs is 96.5 The Fan. WIP-FM 94.1 is the flagship station of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Those two stations will be the only to provide local content and broadcasts for Super Bowl LIX.
Satellite Radio Coverage on SiriusXM
SiriusXM typically has multiple programs for football fans on Super Bowl Sunday. You can expect a Chiefs broadcast, an Eagles broadcast and the Westwood One broadcast.
Additionally, SiriusXM will provide Super Bowl LIX coverage throughout the week, including from media day and the NFL Honors ceremony.
The entire SiriusXM broadcast schedule for the NFL can be viewed here.
Online Streaming Options for Super Bowl 59 Radio Broadcasts
TuneIn Radio airs the Super Bowl through a premium subscription plan, iHeartRadio will more than likely give you access to the closest station to you airing the Super Bowl as well.
Westwood One’s website will stream the audio, as well as the NFL app (which is free). ESPN Radio will have analysis of the Super Bowl, but will not air the game.
NFL+ will also air the game, as well as additional coverage, but it will cost $7 per month.
When is Super Bowl LIX?
Super Bowl LIX will kick off at 6:30p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9. The Chiefs and Eagles will clash in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Kendrick Lamar will perform at halftime, although radio broadcasts will not cover the halftime show.
How to Find Your Local Radio Station for Super Bowl 59
City
Westwood One Affiliate
New York City
WFAN/660, WFAN-FM/101.9
Los Angeles
KLAC/570, KEIB/1150, KNX/1070, KNX-FM/97.1
Chicago
WSCR/670
San Francisco
KTCT/1050
Dallas
KTCK/1310, KTCK-FM/96.7
Houston
KILT/610
Washington, D.C.
WJFK-FM/106.7, WJFK/1580
Philadelphia
WIP-FM/94.1, WTEL/610
Atlanta
WZGC-FM/92.9
Boston
WEEI-FM/93.7
Pittsburgh
KDKA-FM/93.7
Miami
WINZ/940, WIOD/610
Detroit
WXYT/1270, WXYT-FM/97.1
Columbus, Ohio
WBNS-FM/97.1
Milwaukee
WRNW/97.3
Cleveland
WKRK-FM/92.3
Seattle
KJR/950, 95.7 HD2
Phoenix
KQFN/1580
Minneapolis
KFXN-FM/100.3, KTLK/1130
San Diego
KLSD/1360
Tampa
WHBO/1040
Nashville
WGFX-FM/104.5
Denver
KEPN/1600
Orlando
WDBO/580
Sacramento
KHTK/1140
St. Louis
WXOS/101
Charlotte
WFNZ/610
Indianapolis
WIBC/93.1
Baltimore
WJZ-FM/105.7
Salt Lake City
KZNS-FM/97.5
Green Bay
WFUZ-FM/107.5
Buffalo
WGR/550
Cincinnati
WLW/700
Kansas City, Mo.
KCSP/610
Oklahoma City
98.1 FM
New Orleans
105.3 FM
Louisville
WKRD/790
Memphis
WREC/600
Columbia, S.C.
WNKT/107.5 FM
Albuquerque
KNML/610 AM
Omaha
KXSP/590 AM
Honolulu
KKEA/1420 AM
Anchorage
KSRM/920 AM, 100.1 FM