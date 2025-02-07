SI

Super Bowl 59 Radio Guide: How to Listen to National, Local and Satellite Broadcasts

Nate Cunningham

Kevin Harlan will be on the Westwood One radio call for Super Bowl LIX.
Kevin Harlan will be on the Westwood One radio call for Super Bowl LIX. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Every year, millions of people around the nation and the world flock toward television sets to take in the spectacle that is the Super Bowl. 

Since beginning in 1967, the Super Bowl has grown into a massive celebration of Americana. It’s more than just a game. Sure, it’s about high-intensity athletic performances, but it’s also about a high-energy halftime concert and emotionally charged commercials that will be talked about for a year. 

But, not everyone has the opportunity to sit in front of the TV on Super Bowl Sunday. After all, someone has to make those four pizzas you ordered.

So if you’re in a situation where you can’t be looking at a screen for the Super Bowl, you’ve got another option. A bit old school, perhaps. But still a solid option.

The radio. 

National Radio Coverage of Super Bowl LIX

Westwood One is the official audio partner of the NFL. This season marks the company’s 38th-straight year as such. 

For Super Bowl LIX, the majority of affiliate stations in the teams’ networks are required to accept the audio feed from Westwood One. Only a team’s flagship station is allowed to carry the local broadcast feed (although these feeds are available through SiriusXM and NFL Game Pass). 

Digitally, Westwood One reached an agreement with the NFL in 2022 to stream the audio feeds on their website, social platforms and the NFL app. 

Kevin Harlan will be the play-by-play announcer, with Kurt Warner joining him as the color commentator. Laura Okmin is the sideline reporter, with Scott Graham serving as the studio host and Devin McCourty as a special studio analyst. 

Local Radio Coverage for Super Bowl 59

Many radio stations around the country are affiliated with Westwood One and will therefore carry the audio feed for Super Bowl LIX.

Flagship stations are located in the same market as the team. Those stations will carry their own local broadcasts on the radio. All other stations will have the Westwood One broadcast. 

As of the 2024 season, the radio flagship of the Kansas City Chiefs is 96.5 The Fan. WIP-FM 94.1 is the flagship station of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Those two stations will be the only to provide local content and broadcasts for Super Bowl LIX. 

Satellite Radio Coverage on SiriusXM

SiriusXM typically has multiple programs for football fans on Super Bowl Sunday. You can expect a Chiefs broadcast, an Eagles broadcast and the Westwood One broadcast. 

Additionally, SiriusXM will provide Super Bowl LIX coverage throughout the week, including from media day and the NFL Honors ceremony. 

The entire SiriusXM broadcast schedule for the NFL can be viewed here

Online Streaming Options for Super Bowl 59 Radio Broadcasts

TuneIn Radio airs the Super Bowl through a premium subscription plan, iHeartRadio will more than likely give you access to the closest station to you airing the Super Bowl as well. 

Westwood One’s website will stream the audio, as well as the NFL app (which is free). ESPN Radio will have analysis of the Super Bowl, but will not air the game. 

NFL+ will also air the game, as well as additional coverage, but it will cost $7 per month. 

When is Super Bowl LIX?

Super Bowl LIX will kick off at 6:30p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9. The Chiefs and Eagles will clash in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. 

Kendrick Lamar will perform at halftime, although radio broadcasts will not cover the halftime show. 

How to Find Your Local Radio Station for Super Bowl 59

City

Westwood One Affiliate

New York City

WFAN/660, WFAN-FM/101.9

Los Angeles

KLAC/570, KEIB/1150, KNX/1070, KNX-FM/97.1

Chicago

WSCR/670

San Francisco

KTCT/1050

Dallas

KTCK/1310, KTCK-FM/96.7

Houston

KILT/610

Washington, D.C.

WJFK-FM/106.7, WJFK/1580

Philadelphia

WIP-FM/94.1, WTEL/610

Atlanta

WZGC-FM/92.9

Boston

WEEI-FM/93.7

Pittsburgh

KDKA-FM/93.7

Miami

WINZ/940, WIOD/610

Detroit

WXYT/1270, WXYT-FM/97.1

Columbus, Ohio

WBNS-FM/97.1

Milwaukee

WRNW/97.3

Cleveland

WKRK-FM/92.3

Seattle

KJR/950, 95.7 HD2

Phoenix

KQFN/1580

Minneapolis

KFXN-FM/100.3, KTLK/1130

San Diego

KLSD/1360

Tampa

WHBO/1040

Nashville

WGFX-FM/104.5

Denver

KEPN/1600

Orlando

WDBO/580

Sacramento

KHTK/1140

St. Louis

WXOS/101

Charlotte

WFNZ/610

Indianapolis

WIBC/93.1

Baltimore

WJZ-FM/105.7

Salt Lake City

KZNS-FM/97.5

Green Bay

WFUZ-FM/107.5

Buffalo

WGR/550

Cincinnati

WLW/700

Kansas City, Mo.

KCSP/610

Oklahoma City

98.1 FM

New Orleans

105.3 FM

Louisville

WKRD/790

Memphis

WREC/600

Columbia, S.C.

WNKT/107.5 FM

Albuquerque

KNML/610 AM

Omaha

KXSP/590 AM

Honolulu

KKEA/1420 AM

Anchorage

KSRM/920 AM, 100.1 FM

