How Much Bonus Money Each Eagles and Chiefs Player Made for Playing in Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles were able to get some sweet revenge on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX as they blew out the two-time defending champions, 40-22, Sunday night in New Orleans.
While the life-changing victory and the upcoming parade through Philadelphia will be things the players on the Eagles will never forget, they all earned some nice bonus money for the victory, too. Per the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, each player on the Eagles picked up an extra $171,000 for the win.
Every Chiefs player, meanwhile, earned a $96,000 bonus. While that won't take away the sting of their ugly loss, a little extra cash never hurt anyone.
It's good to be a professional athlete.
