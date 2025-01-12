T.J. Watt Surprises Young Fan With Sweet Gesture Before Steelers-Ravens Playoff Game
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers' wild-card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt took time to greet some of the Steelers fans that traveled to Baltimore for the game.
Watt found one young fan in the stands holding a sign with his name and jersey number included, and surprised the fan by giving him the shirt off his back. The fan, decked out in Steelers gear, appeared thrilled to receive the shirt from Watt.
It was a lucky day for that fan, who also took a selfie with Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson when he went around to take pictures and sign jerseys for several fans. Watt also greeted several other Steelers fans before the game.
The Steelers and Ravens will face off for the third time this season, but the Steelers will have to play in a majority-Ravens crowd and without the momentum heading into this game. The Steelers have lost four straight games heading into this playoff matchup, including a 34-17 loss to the Ravens that proved costly in their chances at winning the division.