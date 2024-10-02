Taking a Closer Look at Derrick Henry’s 87-yard Touchdown
Is offense finally back? It might be, based on what we saw in Week 4.
In the 16 games played across the week, only the New York Jets failed to score at least 10 points. We also saw some better passing performances, highlighted by Jared Goff going 18-of-18 for 292 yards while also catching a touchdown pass from receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lit up the Philadelphia Eagles, something we’ll get to below. The Baltimore Ravens might not be throwing the ball constantly, but that’s because Derrick Henry looks like the beast he once was in Nashville. And finally, don’t forget about Sam Darnold and his Minnesota Vikings, who reminded the Green Bay Packers they’re no fluke.
But let’s start our Week 4 film review in Baltimore, where poetry in motion unfolded in prime time.
Derrick Henry takes off for 87 yards
Sometimes, there’s a play so beautiful it demands a breakdown. On Sunday night, Henry provided such a moment with his 87-yard rush to the end zone.
On the Ravens’ first play from scrimmage, they lined up in a pistol formation with fullback Patrick Ricard (No. 42) and tight end Mark Andrews (No. 89) tight off the right side of the line.
True to form, Buffalo played its nickel package despite Baltimore giving a heavy look. Immediately, the Bills had a problem.
On the snap, Ricard sealed off defensive tackle Ed Oliver (No. 91) while center Tyler Linderbaum climbed to the second level, nabbing linebacker Dorian Williams (No. 42). Meanwhile, Andrews pinned safety Taylor Rapp (No. 9) inside.
Before Henry had gotten two yards past the line of scrimmage, he already had a clear route to six points.
Lastly, note corner Rasul Douglas (No. 31). Douglas was the lone, unblocked defender on the right side with a chance to at least slow down Henry. Instead, he took an outside angle and badly over-pursued. The result was the longest run by anyone this season.
Baker Mayfield shreds the Eagles
In the NFL, inches might as well be miles. Case in point: Mayfield’s touchdown strike to Trey Palmer against the Eagles.
Leading 7–0 in the first quarter, Tampa Bay had second-and-6 at the Eagles’ 15-yard line. The Buccaneers came out with trips left and Palmer isolated on the right side. Philadelphia matched with its nickel package while playing zone.
On the snap, Mayfield took a two-step drop and squared his shoulders to the right side, feigning a quick throw. The key here is Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (No. 17) who reacted ever so slightly by widening that way while corner Darius Slay Jr. (No. 2) was in tight man coverage (Slay was locked on Palmer with that side empty otherwise).
Look at where Dean was in the previous picture, and where he is below. Mayfield cut the ball loose on a deep slant, with Palmer having a half-step on Slay. Dean was a whisker from getting his hand on the pass and knocking it down. Instead, because of the body action by Mayfield at the top of his short drop, Dean couldn’t close fast enough. Combine that with a great throw, and it’s six points for Tampa Bay.
Ultimately, Mayfield threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns in a 33–16 romp.
Sam Darnold is clicking with the Vikings
The Vikings are the NFL’s biggest surprise through September, and it’s been a team effort. But nothing has been more staggering than the play of Darnold, who is a legitimate MVP candidate to this point.
Darnold was at it again on Sunday against Green Bay. Minnesota scored 28 first-half points, thanks in part to an opening-drive touchdown from Darnold to Jordan Addison.
With first-and-10 at the Green Bay 29-yard line, Minnesota lined up in 11-personnel with two receivers on each side. The Packers matched this with nickel, playing two linebackers underneath in a classic Cover 3 look.
On the snap, Darnold saw the single-high rotation and knew Addison would have a chance to come open if corner Corey Ballentine (No. 26) didn’t carry Addison’s go route.
With perfect protection, the Vikings got what they wanted. Tight end Josh Oliver drew multiple defenders, including Ballantine. Once Ballentine committed a half-step in, the play was a wrap.
Finally, look at the placement by Darnold. In stride to Addison, who caught his first touchdown pass of the season on Sunday.
If Darnold can continue this level of play, Minnesota won’t be going anywhere.