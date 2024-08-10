Tank Dell Scoring First Touchdown Since Injury, Shooting Was Heartwarming Moment
Some moments in sports are so special that they bring all fans, regardless of rooting interests, together.
One such moment occurred during the Houston Texans' 20–12 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium in Week 1 of the preseason.
Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, playing in his first game since suffering a season-ending fractured fibula in December 2023 and sustaining a minor injury during a Florida nightclub shooting in April, scored a touchdown on Houston's second drive of the game.
It was heartwarming enough to see Dell back on the field, but scoring a touchdown to boot? Dell's teammates instantly recognized how big the moment was for the second-year receiver.
As Dell completed the reception, his new Texans teammate Stefon Diggs could be seen holding his hands in the air in an excited celebration of Dell's touchdown.
Then, CJ Stroud, who is close friends with Dell along with being his quarterback, approached the receiver on the sidelines, exchanged a high five and excitedly celebrated the touchdown reception with him.
Dell, during a Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos, had to be carted off the field after he suffered what ended up being a fractured fibula while blocking on an inside run at the goal line.
Then, back in April, Dell was the victim of a shooting when an altercation occurred at a Florida nightclub, injuring 10 people, including Dell, who suffered a minor wound on his leg.
After the game, Dell spoke to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and expressed how thankful he was to be back on the field.
"To come out here healthy, feeling good, 250 days since I stepped on the field and played in an NFL game," Dell said. “It felt good getting back in there."
Stroud was just as happy during his postgame presser.
"It’s good to see him back out there,” Stroud said. "I’m very happy for him. It’s just amazing to see him persevere through that and make a big-time play. That’s who he is."
In 11 games played as a rookie, Dell tallied 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns.