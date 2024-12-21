Texans WR Tank Dell Ruled Out After Suffering Knee Injury on TD Catch vs. Chiefs
The Houston Texans will be without receiver Tank Dell for the rest of their Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs—and likely for much longer.
Dell was ruled out for the game after sustaining a serious knee injury while making an incredible 30-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. He absorbed a heavy hit on the catch while he was sandwiched between Kansas City defensive back Trent McDuffie and fellow Texans receiver Jared Wayne as he fell to the ground.
Dell immediately grabbed his knee in pain. He stayed on the grass for several minutes and was eventually carted off the field. NBC play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle said the broadcast was restraining from showing certain angles of the catch because his injury appeared to be so gruesome.
Dell has been through a lot since he was selected by Houston in the third round in the 2023 NFL draft. He suffered a season-ending fractured fibula in Week 13 of his rookie season and was wounded in a shooting in April. Dell returned to the field in time for the 2024 season opener and had racked up 45 catches for 569 yards entering Saturday's game against the Chiefs.
The Texans have dealt with injuries to their top three receivers this season. Stefon Diggs is out for the year after tearing his ACL in October, Nico Collins missed five weeks due to a hamstring issue, and now Dell appears that he'll be out for a while.