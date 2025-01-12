Taron Johnson Leaves Wild Card Game After Taking Helmet-to-Helmet Hit vs. Broncos
The Buffalo Bills had a rough start to their wild-card matchup with the Denver Broncos. First Denver jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a long touchdown pass from Bo Nix. Then later in the first quarter cornerback Taron Johnson took a helmet-to-helmet hit that sent him to the medical tent.
Johnson cleared concussion protocol, but had to go to the locker room to have his neck evaluated and was considered questionable to return according to CBS's Tracy Wolfson.
Here's the play in question where Johnson was hurt. Denver running back Javonte Williams lowered his head and hit Johnson with the crown of his helmet. Then as Johnson went down he got kneed in the head. Then teammate Dawuane Stewart landed on him.
Hopefully, Johnson is okay.
A fourth-round pick by Buffalo in 2018, Johnson started all 12 regular season games he was healthy for this season and has been a starter since 2020.
More of the Latest Around the NFL