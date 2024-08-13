Tavon Austin, Former Rams First-Round Pick, Announces Retirement From NFL
Former St. Louis Rams first-round pick Tavon Austin announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday in an Instagram post.
Austin hasn't played on an active roster since the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The wide receiver wasn't ready to hang up his helmet quite yet, though, as he's been trying to make rosters since then. He decided now was the time for his career to officially end.
"No matter how hard you work or how badly you want something, sometimes God has other plans," Austin wrote. "I wasn’t sure if I was ready to give up football, and it has been one of the most challenging decisions I’ve ever made. But after an incredible 10 years, I’m officially retiring from the NFL."
The Rams selected Austin with the No. 8 pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He played with the Rams through the 2017 season, meaning he made the move to Los Angeles in '16 with the team. His best statistical seasons came while playing with the Rams. In 2016, he totaled 58 catches for 509 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games.
He also chipped in as a ball carrier throughout his NFL career. In 2015, he carried the ball 52 times for a total of 434 yards and four touchdowns. Austin also returned 190 punts over his career and averaged 7.8 yards per attempt with three career touchdowns.
Austin played for the Dallas Cowboys for two seasons after the Rams. He then played one season with the Green Bay Packers in 2020 before joining the Jaguars. Austin was part of the Buffalo Bills' practice squad in 2022, but never appeared in a game before they released him in October of that year.