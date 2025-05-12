Packers Sign Quarterback Who Won Canadian Equivalent of Heisman After Tryout
After a tryout in rookie minicamp, the Green Bay Packers have reportedly added a unique talent.
The Packers are signing rookie quarterback Taylor Elgersma, according to his agent via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Elgersma, 23, played college football at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario.
In 2024, Elgersma won the Hec Crighton Trophy as Canadian college football's most outstanding player; the award is the country's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
After leading his Golden Hawks to an 11-1 season and a berth in the Vanier Cup—the Canadian national championship—Elgersma became the second U Sports player ever invited to the Senior Bowl. U Sports, the Canadian equivalent of FBS, contains 27 teams in four conferences.
Elgersma joins a quarterback room that includes Sean Clifford, presumptive starter Jordan Love and Malik Willis.
Should he see game action, he'd become the NFL's second Ontario-born quarterback, joining former New York Giants gunslinger Jesse Palmer of Toronto.