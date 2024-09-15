SI

Taylor Swift All Business as She Arrives Ahead of Chiefs-Bengals Showdown

Ryan Phillips

Taylor Swift will be in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs' big matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, and she was all business as she showed up.

Swift arrived and looked focused as she walked into the stadium wearing a Chiefs shirt dress and thigh-high boots.

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his team face a big test against Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday. The Chiefs won their opening-week matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, while the Bengals looked disjointed in a shocking loss to the Patriots.

Burrow and Mahomes have developed a bit of a rivalry over the past few years after some intense matchups. The two teams last faced off on December 31 last season, with the Chiefs winning 25-17.

Swift will be on hand to experience the latest edition in person.

After Swift's arrival, Kelce arrived, still sporting his mustache.

