Taylor Swift Arrived at Her Second Consecutive AFC Championship Rocking Chiefs Red Tights
Taylor Swift was in attendance for her second consecutive AFC championship game on Sunday. Swift arrived at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the game as she and her equally fashionable boyfriend Travis Kelce were looking for Swift's second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.
Swift wore a fashionable jacket and hat as well as red tights. Much like Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, everyone was very excited to see what the pop star wore to the game today. As you'll see below, many, many people were there to capture her arrival on camera.
Anyone hoping to see what kind of shirt she's wearing will have to wait until the game starts and CBS shows her once or twice or however many times it takes to upset viewers and media members.
You'll also notice that she got to ride on a golf cart which is always fun.