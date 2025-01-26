Travis Kelce Wore a Very Strange Striped Suit to Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game
Travis Kelce turned heads wearing an oddly striped suit ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills AFC championship game.
Kelce arrived to Arrowhead Stadium wearing a khaki colored suit. The suit was standard, except for a series of four grey stripes on both the left thigh and left arm of the suit. The stripes were on just one side of the suit. Kelce's tie did match the suit, sporting the same stripes.
Kelce paired his suit with white sneakers, a pair of eyeglasses, and a beanie.
Taylor Swift, Kelce's girlfriend, arrived more fashionably to the stadium wearing a gold and black jacket, black skirt, red tights, black beanie and black boots.
Kelce was far from the only player to arrive to the game wearing an interesting get up. Chiefs wide receiver D'Andre Hopkins came wearing an unique denim coat.
Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins, who is famous for his barefoot walkouts, took the prize for the most unusual outfit of the day. Hollins arrived barefoot and wearing an Animal mask, channeling The Muppets with his gameday fit.
Kelce and the Chiefs are playing in their seventh straight AFC championship game, and will look to advance to their third consecutive Super Bowl.