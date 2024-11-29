Taylor Swift Arrives Alongside Donna Kelce for Chiefs’ Black Friday Game
There’s nothing like spending the holidays with family.
Or soon-to-be family. Maybe. We’re not reporting anything on that front.
But Taylor Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Donna Kelce for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Black Friday matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
It could be an historic day for Travis, who is currently tied with Tony Gonzalez atop Kansas City's record book for all-time receiving touchdowns with the franchise. Gonzalez is now a member of the broadcast team for Prime Video, which is hosting Friday’s game, meaning a fun post-game moment between the two players could be in order should Kelce find the end zone.
The Chiefs have won seven of their past eight games against the Raiders, with Kelce scoring seven touchdowns in those games—though four of them came in a single, ridiculous outing in 2022.
Should Kelce make history on Friday, his mom and his girlfriend will be celebrating together.