Taylor Swift Did Her Best Travis Kelce Impression Celebrating Chiefs' Trick Play

Instant meme potential here from Taylor.

Taylor Swift never disappoints for the television.
In typical Travis Kelce fashion, the tight end used some trickery to gain the Chiefs a first down with a lateral to running back Samaje Perine in their Black Friday matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

In typical Taylor Swift fashion, the Amazon Prime Video camera crew caught her celebrating the play—and turned it into an instant meme. Take a look:

Oh yeah—and here's the play she was celebrating:

The Chiefs finished the second quarter drive with a six-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Justin Watson to take a 10–3 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders.

