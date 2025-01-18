Caitlin Clark Spotted Watching Chiefs-Texans Playoff Game in Suite With Taylor Swift
The Kansas City Chiefs’ wildest dreams could come true this winter as Patrick Mahomes and company look to achieve the three-peat, something that has never been done in the NFL.
With so much history on the line this winter, it’s only fitting that one of the most prominent record-setting stars in women's basketball—and one of the Chiefs’ biggest fans—came out to support the team.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was spotted sitting near Taylor Swift in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium for Saturday’s divisional round matchup against the Houston Texans. Clark was cordially invited to a home game by Swift when the WNBA superstar went to the Eras Tour in Indianapolis last year.
Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea, and Ed Kelce were also seen enjoying the game in the private suite.
Fever beat writer Scott Agness revealed that Clark was personally invited to this particular game by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It marks the first time Clark has been seen at a Chiefs game this year, and it may not be the last.
Clark declined to participate in the women’s basketball startup league, Unrivaled, and will likely have more time on her hands this WNBA offseason to attend future NFL playoff matchups—assuming the Chiefs take care of business against the Texans. Kansas City entered halftime with a 13-6 lead on Saturday.
Stay tuned for what will surely be a barrage of fan videos showing Swift and Clark watching the game together—it doesn't get any bigger than this.