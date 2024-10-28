Fans Think Taylor Swift Celebrated Travis Kelce’s Big Game With Subtle Move at Eras Tour
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were on different coasts over the weekend living out their glamorous respective lives—Kelce made history for the Kansas City Chiefs in a key Week 8 win while Swift continued her world-famous Eras Tour.
The Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 27-20, in a road game on Sunday in which Kelce enjoyed his best outing of the season with 10 catches for 90 yards and one touchdown, his first of the NFL season.
Though Swift couldn’t make it to Allegiant Stadium to celebrate Kelce’s score in person, she appeared to do so during her concert at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
During her performance of “Midnight Rain” toward the end of the set, Swift seemed to reenact Kelce’s first down signal on stage. She then held up three fingers, which some fans thought was a nod to Kelce and the Chiefs potentially sealing their historic three-peat.
This year’s Super Bowl is set to take place at Caesars Superdome. In her previous two nights in New Orleans, Swift also made a touchdown gesture and mimed throwing a football into the crowd.
Fans freaked out about Swift’s apparent on-stage celebration in honor of Kelce.