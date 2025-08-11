Fans Speculate Taylor Swift Could Be Next 'New Heights' Guest With Travis, Jason Kelce
The Kelce brothers threw the sports and entertainment world into quite the tizzy on Monday morning when they teased their next New Heights podcast episode set to drop this week.
"92%ers, we're coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest," they wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Naturally, fans began to speculate about who the guest would be, and even more naturally, many of the guesses all came back to the same person: Taylor Swift.
Here's a look at some of the best reactions to the show tease that came across social media:
Swift and Travis Kelce began dating back in 2023 and have become one of the most popular pop culture couples we've seen in some time. If the Kelces did, in fact, land her for an episode on New Heights, it will an absolute must-listen.