Teams in Davante Adams Market Believe Star is 'Engineering' Trade to Jets

Adams has 18 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown in 2024.
Davante Adams may already have a trade destination in mind.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Wednesday that teams involved in trade talks for the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver believe he is attempting to engineer a trade that would be a reunion of sorts. Adams's preference seems to be landing with the New York Jets and playing alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers once again.

Adams spent the first eight years of his career as a member of the Green Bay Packers with Rodgers throwing him passes. The two became one of the most dangerous quarterback-receiver combinations in the NFL. In 116 games over the span, Adams had 669 catches for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. He made five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams.

The Packers traded Adams to the Raiders in March 2022 in exchange for a first-round pick and a second-rounder. That deal reunited the star receiver with his college quarterback Derek Carr. With Carr left the Raiders to join the New Orleans Saints after the 2022 season, leaving Adams with an unstable quarterback situation.

Now it appears he's trying to work a trade to reunite with another former quarterback.

