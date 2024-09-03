'Ted Lasso' Star Cristo Fernández Q&A: New State Farm Ad With Patrick Mahomes, Season 4 News, & More
Dani Rojas is back. Cristo Fernandez, who stars as Rojas in 'Ted Lasso,' revived the character for the latest State Farm campaign titled 'Bundle Is Life.' The advertisement features Fernandez alongside Patrick Mahomes and, of course, Jake from State Farm.
Fernandez spoke to Sports Illustrated about how the campaign came together, what it was like working with Mahomes, his personal NFL fandom, where he falls in the Messi-Ronaldo debate, and what he's heard about Season 4 of 'Ted Lasso.'
Sports Illustrated: How did the State Farm campaign come together on your side?
Cristo Fernandez: It was a couple of months ago. I was very excited just because of the fact of being able to play Dani Rojas again. That was, for me, very exciting. At the end of the day any Ted Lasso situations that aren’t related to Ted Lasso, they need to go through the creators of Ted Lasso. The fact that they were on board, I was very excited and happy. I love playing Dani. I will always love playing Dani. I started to watch the State Farm commercials, I realized they do cool stuff. They’re always memorable. Then they told me I was going to meet Patrick Mahomes and I was like, ‘Oh! Well, things are just getting better and better.’ When I met Kevin, who plays Jake from State Farm, he was very nice. Meeting Patrick Mahomes on set was super cool. It’s been a good commercial shoot, it’s been a great campaign, and I’m grateful for the opportunity and I’m proud of what we did.
Being part of this campaign, it reflects a bit of my passions right now for American football and my passion for soccer and bundling both things. I think it makes perfect sense for the spirit of what State Farm is and the campaign. I think it’s going to be a commercial many people are going to watch and I’m excited to hear everyone’s reactions now that it’s coming out with the start of the season.
SI: What was it like working with Mahomes?
CF: I started becoming a fan of the NFL since doing Ted Lasso, starting in 2019. Ever since I learned more about the sport, I’ve learned more about the teams and players and of course I discovered Patrick Mahomes. Then last year, when he won the Super Bowl, I was at the Super Bowl. My first Super Bowl ever. I know how much he represents nowadays for the sport and culture. I was super excited to meet him. He was very cool, very zen, very chill. He’s an amazing guy. He was super nice with me, he was super nice with my sister Paloma, with my team that came with me to the set. He took photos with all of us.
I will remember, as the athlete and sportsman that I am, they gave us an American football/soccer combination ball. I was supposed to dribble and things with that, and I was like, ‘How?’ I practiced early in the day, managed to make it work. They brought someone in case I couldn’t, but of course I can. I do all my stunts when it’s soccer. Patrick, when he came on set and he did his shots, he saw me and thought it was impressive. I’ll take that coming from a top athlete like him. Just a cool dude.
SI: How did you get into the NFL?
CF: My first NFL game was in London. We were there working on Ted Lasso and we went to Wembley Stadium. I think it’s really cool that the NFL has games around the world. I still have to make it to one game in Mexico. Now that I’ve been living in America I’ve been going to some games at the Chargers’ stadium in L.A. and at San Francisco. I really like American football now.
SI: You mentioned you were at last season's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. What was that experience like?
CF: I loved it. With American sports, it’s not just about the sport but the vibe around it. The stadium, fans, it’s an experience. My passion will always be soccer. That’s my sport. But I had a great time at the Super Bowl and that it all builds around that game. What I learned as well was that things can change quicker in American football than soccer. It’s so crazy the 49ers were winning all the time and then, in the last five seconds, they lost. I was like, ‘What the?’ That’s American football. You can’t lose focus for a second or you’ll lose the Super Bowl.
SI: Who's your favorite player, and what's your favorite team?
CF: Patrick Mahomes, of course! Because I met him. And he’s a nice guy. My top team is the Chargers because I’m living in Los Angeles. They have a good fanbase in Mexico, too.
SI: Who do you think is the closest soccer equivalent to Mahomes?
CF: I have to think of someone current because Patrick has to keep building his legacy and you can’t compare him to a legend. I think. I would say Mbappe. He’s probably going to become one of the best. I don’t know if he’ll be at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Maradona. But I think he can get there. I think Patrick Mahomes will become one of the best of all time but he still has to work hard at that.
SI: Who's your favorite soccer player?
CF: I know Messi is the GOAT, I know he’s the best of all time. I think the fact he won the World Cup guarantees that. But in the debate between Ronaldo and Messi, I identified more with Cristiano because he’s the most disciplined man ever. Messi is an alien. He’s amazing and great and he’s just naturally amazing. Ronaldo became one of the best just by doing it and being disciplined. I relate to that. Being a Mexican man, Hugo Sanchez is our legend. Top scorer, played for Real Madrid. He and Rafael Marquez. We got him back, coaching the national team, which is hopeful for our upcoming World Cup.
SI: Deadline recently reported Season 4 of Ted Lasso is in the works. What have you heard about that?
CF: I read the article (laughs). I think it’s super exciting. Ted Lasso has become something bigger than all of us. It’s not just Dani Rojas or Roy Kent or even Ted Lasso himself. I think it’s a vibe. It will always mean the world to me and the creators. Seeing the people’s reaction to not just liking the show but what it’s meant to them. Just like it was a dream come true and an honor to become part of our State Farm campaign, because I had the opportunity to be back and play Dani, I would love to do that again. You tell me and 100% I am in.
Whether it’s Season 4 or a second part, whatever it is, I would love to play Dani. That’s who I am. Very passionate for the fans, both for State Farm and Ted Lasso, to see a bit of Dani in our campaign. It’s bundling two great things, State Farm and Ted Lasso, right? For me, I love the good neighbor spirit and attitude State Farm has and Ted Lasso has and that Dani Rojas represents. To see 30 seconds of that, I hope it brings people a smile and in the crazy world we live in sometimes that’s all we need.