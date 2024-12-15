SI

Former NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater Leads Alma Mater to Title in First Year as Head Coach

Miami Northwestern won the title game 41–0.

Madison Williams

Miami Northwestern coach Teddy Bridgewater raises the state trophy. / Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After retiring from the NFL following the 2023 season, former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater led his high school alma mater to a Florida state title on Saturday night.

Bridgewater took over the Miami Northwestern Senior High School football program in February after the team went 4–6 last season. He totally revamped the team as they went 12–2 this season and ended the season on a 10-game winning streak.

Miami Northwestern won 41–0 in the Florida 3A state title game over William Raines Senior High. Bridgewater accomplished what seemed impossible last year in just 10 months.

Bridgewater spent 10 seasons in the NFL, playing for seven teams in that span. He was drafted No. 32 overall in the 2014 draft by the Minnesota Vikings and played there through the '17 season. He tore his ACL in '16 causing him to miss the entire season. He ended his NFL career with the Detroit Lions in 2023.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

