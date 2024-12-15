Former NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater Leads Alma Mater to Title in First Year as Head Coach
After retiring from the NFL following the 2023 season, former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater led his high school alma mater to a Florida state title on Saturday night.
Bridgewater took over the Miami Northwestern Senior High School football program in February after the team went 4–6 last season. He totally revamped the team as they went 12–2 this season and ended the season on a 10-game winning streak.
Miami Northwestern won 41–0 in the Florida 3A state title game over William Raines Senior High. Bridgewater accomplished what seemed impossible last year in just 10 months.
Bridgewater spent 10 seasons in the NFL, playing for seven teams in that span. He was drafted No. 32 overall in the 2014 draft by the Minnesota Vikings and played there through the '17 season. He tore his ACL in '16 causing him to miss the entire season. He ended his NFL career with the Detroit Lions in 2023.