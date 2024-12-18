Teddy Bridgewater Makes Stunning Career Announcement After Coaching HS to State Title
Bet you didn't have this on your 2024 Bingo card.
Former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater intends to return to the league, he told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero during Tuesday's episode of The Insiders.
The news comes after Bridgewater coached his former high school, Miami Northwestern, to a state title earlier this month.
"That's the plan," Bridgewater said of his possible return. "My [high school] team knows that's the plan. We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We'll see how it plays out."
Asked if he had spoken with any teams in particular, the 32-year-old smiled wryly and replied that he is just "enjoying this state championship" right now.
Bridgewater was initially drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 before moving on to the New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions, where he retired last year after one season.
He threw for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions throughout his NFL career, though it sounds like those numbers could be subject to change. Bridgewater could provide some worthwhile depth for a team through playoffs.