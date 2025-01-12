Tedy Bruschi Had Blunt Message for Patriots' Front Office After Mike Vrabel Hire
The New England Patriots are ready to move on with a new head coach and it's a familiar name, with Mike Vrabel agreeing to take over the franchise that he won three Super Bowls with during his playing days.
The current state of the Patriots franchise is a lot different from those Super Bowl years, as they've had back-to-back 4-13 seasons and haven't had a winning year since 2021.
One of Vrabel's former teammates, Tedy Bruschi, loved the move by the Patriots but he also had a very direct message for the team's front office, which Bruschi thinks has too much of a say in things that it might not completely understand.
Here's Bruschi's take, via ESPN's Mike Reiss:
"Because Vrabel isn't going to joke around, Vrabel is going to tighten the screws. In my opinion, there are some people in the front office that need to be told, 'You don't know what you're doing and you need to take a step back.'
"...I love the hire. Of course, this guy is a friend of mine. But there is going to be a change. I'm a little bit surprised that this happened because there are some people upstairs in the organization that want to be heard. And sometimes they're going to have to take a bite of 'Humble Pie' and understand 'your opinion doesn't matter on this one' because there are people in the building that know more.
"I hope that is what happens this time around because the collaboration project did not work. I'm glad it's going to change a little bit to a coach that has more experience and they know what they're getting exactly with Mike Vrabel."
That's some brutal honesty from a guy who was a fan favorite during his playing days in New England. Apparently there's a lot going on behind the scenes that isn't where it needs to be for the football team to be successful.
The move to Vrabel could be the first big step in putting an end to that stuff. At least Bruschi hopes so.