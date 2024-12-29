Tee Higgins Gave a Perfect Quote About Possibly Playing Last Game at Home for Bengals
If Tee Higgins really did play his last home game as a Cincinnati Bengal on Saturday, he went out on top.
The Bengals–Denver Broncos showdown was wild from start to finish, but overtime really kept fans on the edge of their seats. The Bengals won the game on the fifth drive of overtime, and it was all due to two amazing catches from Higgins. The first was a 31-yard catch thrown by quarterback Joe Burrow to put the Bengals on Denver's 3-yard line. The next throw to Higgins was a touchdown, giving Cincinnati the 30–24 win.
Higgins is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, meaning Saturday could've marked his last game at Paycor Stadium in the orange and black. Higgins had this on his mind coming into the Week 17 game, and gave the perfect quote after the win.
"Just walking into the stadium that's what I was thinking," Higgins said. "It's a possibility. You never know what happens in the future, but I was just able to—if it is—go out with a bang."
Going out with a "bang" is an extremely accurate way to describe his final heroics in Saturday's game. Burrow was fired up with Higgins after his touchdown, as was all of Paycor Stadium.
The Bengals still have a slim chance of making the postseason thanks to their win over the Broncos. Four things need to happen for Cincinnati to compete in the playoffs: The Bengals must beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, the Broncos need to lose in Week 18, the Indianapolis Colts must lose or tie one of their final two games and the Miami Dolphins must lose or tie one of their two final games.
It remains to be seen if Higgins will have the opportunity to make fireworks with the Bengals past next week.