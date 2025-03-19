SI

Tee Higgins Gets His Long-Awaited Wish for a Shake Shack in Cincinnati

The Bengals wide receiver got paid on Tuesday, while also receiving some great news about one of his favorite restaurants.

Tee Higgins smiles at a press conference on Thursday.
Tee Higgins smiles at a press conference on Thursday. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tee Higgins' day was made in more ways than one on Tuesday in Cincinnati.

First of all, after months—check that—years of contract negotiations with the Bengals, the 26-year-old star officially signed a four-year, $115 million extension that includes two years of guaranteed money.

Pretty good.

Secondly, after Higgins tweeted last December that they "need a Shake Shack" in Cincinnati, his wish is coming true. As shared by WLWT TV, the popular fast-casual food chain announced that they'll be opening a restaurant in the city's Clifton neighborhood next Wednesday, March 26.

Higgins naturally approved, posting the saluting emoji on X this afternoon:

For the record, you can buy about 2,875,000 ShackBurgers with Higgins' yearly salary.

Not bad. Not bad at all.

