Tee Higgins Reveals Plans for First Big Purchase After Signing Bengals Contract
The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Tuesday afternoon they have officially signed wide receiver Tee Higgins to a contract extension through the 2028 season.
The deal, as first reported by Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, is for four years and worth $115 million with the first two years guaranteed, and makes Higgins the highest-paid WR2 in NFL history.
While at a press conference on Tuesday alongside teammate Ja'Marr Chase—who also agreed to a massive extension this week—Higgins revealed what he's going to use his newfound wealth to purchase.
"I'm putting a fish tank in my wall," he responded when asked the one thing he's always wanted to buy—and now can.
That's one way to spend it.
Higgins, age 26, was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft and has put up two 1,000-yard seasons in his career. In '24, he hauled in a career-high 10 touchdowns from quarterback Joe Burrow.
In due time, he'll be able to add "wall fish tank owner" to his resume.