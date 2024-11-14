Tee Higgins Has 'Little to No Chance' of Returning to Bengals for 2025 Season
For five years now, Tee Higgins has been a stalwart presence in the Cincinnati Bengals' wide-receiver room.
It appears that that will not be the case in 2025.
Higgins has "little to no chance" of returning to the Bengals next season, according to a Wednesday morning report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Clemson product—still just 25—is making $21.8 million this season under the franchise tag, and would make $26.2 million if Cincinnati tagged him next year.
From a narrative standpoint, Higgins's contract situation has been dwarfed by that of fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in recent months. In the shadow of his more famous teammate, Higgins has put up two 1,000-yard seasons since the Bengals drafted him in the second round in 2020.
In 2024, Higgins has caught 29 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns in five games while battling a hamstring injury. Cincinnati is 4-6 this season, one game behind the Denver Broncos for the AFC's final wild-card playoff spot.