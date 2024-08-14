Tempers Flare As Cowboys DT Shoves Rams Equipment Intern to Ground at Joint Practice
Every training camp joint practice has the same Ashley Schaeffer-approved tension in the air as a bunch of players who really want to hit someone for real resist the urge to go too hard.
Eventually someone isn't able to contain their controlled aggression anymore and we get a viral clip of a dustup to satiate a football-hungry audience. Wednesday's joint session between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams followed this familiar script, albeit with a new twist on an old classic when Cowboys defensive tackle Albert Huggins delivered a two-handed shove to a Rams intern.
One can understand why Los Angeles was not thrilled about the extracurricular contact. Kudos to the intern who snapped right back up like Rudy and was ready for the next rep–he proved tougher and more resilient than a replacement real NFL quarterback milking the shove for a flag.
The Rams and Dallas met in the preseason on Sunday, and Los Angeles took the victory 13–12.