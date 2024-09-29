Tempers Flare As Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston Confront Teammates in Frustrating Half
The Cleveland Browns quarterbacks are not happy with their offensive linemen.
Late in the first half of the Browns' Week 4 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Deshaun Watson could be seen yelling at tackle Dawand Jones. Shortly after that, backup quarterback Jameis Winston was seen being held back as he yelled at Jones on the sidelines.
Video is below.
On the previous play, Jones had read the protection wrong and it cost the Browns, as Watson didn't have enough time to make a throw. The Browns are missing both starting tackles, Jedrick Willis and Jack Conklin who are out with injuries.
The Browns and Raiders wound up tied 10-10 at the half.
Watson finished the half completing 14 of 17 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions. He added 18 yards on three carries. He was only averaging a mere 5.1 yards per attempt.