Terrell Davis Says He Was Unjustly Handcuffed on United Airlines Flight

Patrick Andres

Former Denver Broncos running back and NFL Hall of Fame member Terrell Davis speaks at the 2022 Connect Conference at Encompass Technologies in Fort Collins on Thursday, June 9, 2022. / Jon Austria/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY
One of the NFL's all-time great running backs took to Instagram Monday morning to detail a harrowing experience he had aboard a United Airlines flight.

Denver Broncos legend Terrell Davis said in a statement that he was handcuffed in front of his family on a flight from Denver to Orange County, Calif., over an apparent misunderstanding on Saturday.

"I demand a thorough and proper investigation into the flight attendant who blatantly lied and placed undue harm on me and my family," Davis said of the incident.

According to the Instagram post, Davis tapped a flight attendant on the arm in order to request a cup of ice for his son—only for the attendant to reply, "Don't hit me!"

When the plane landed in California, Davis said six law enforcement agents boarded the plane.

"The FBI agents and local authorities proceeded directly to my seat and immediately placed me in handcuffs, while seated and without any explanation, in front of my wife and children while the entire flight of passengers watched in silence," he wrote. "I was then removed from the flight while being recorded by multiple passengers."

Davis played seven seasons with the Broncos from 1995 to 2001, making three All-Pro teams and winning two Super Bowls.

