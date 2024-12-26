SI

Terrell Owens Blasts George Pickens for Steelers Woes as Losses Mount

Pickens and the Steelers dropped their third straight game.

Kyle Koster

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) runs after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) runs after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers' once-promising season has gone off the rails a bit as they have dropped three straight games and lost control of their AFC North destiny.

Christmas Day brought a big ol' lump of coal wrapped in a Terrible Towel as the Steelers got crushed by Kansas City Chiefs, 29-10. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward sent a messge through the media postgame by saying that if one guy out of 11 on the defense doesn't do his job then everyone is screwed. Which makes sense as Heyward is a primary stakeholder in Pittsburgh's success.

It's less clear what former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens has invested in the team but he felt compelled to weigh in as well, pointing out that George Pickens is more of a problem for quarterback Russell Wilson than he is for other teams.

Down 13-0 to the Chiefs on Wednesday, a Steelers' drive ended with a crucial red zone interception on which Pickens didn't appear to do what he was supposed to. Wilson said post game that he anticipated Pickens driving further vertically.

Pickens caught three passes for 50 yards in the loss. He's put together quite a dossier on himself with some of his unusual in-game behavior this season. So maybe Owens is the perfect person to weigh in.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/NFL