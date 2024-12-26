Terrell Owens Blasts George Pickens for Steelers Woes as Losses Mount
The Pittsburgh Steelers' once-promising season has gone off the rails a bit as they have dropped three straight games and lost control of their AFC North destiny.
Christmas Day brought a big ol' lump of coal wrapped in a Terrible Towel as the Steelers got crushed by Kansas City Chiefs, 29-10. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward sent a messge through the media postgame by saying that if one guy out of 11 on the defense doesn't do his job then everyone is screwed. Which makes sense as Heyward is a primary stakeholder in Pittsburgh's success.
It's less clear what former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens has invested in the team but he felt compelled to weigh in as well, pointing out that George Pickens is more of a problem for quarterback Russell Wilson than he is for other teams.
Down 13-0 to the Chiefs on Wednesday, a Steelers' drive ended with a crucial red zone interception on which Pickens didn't appear to do what he was supposed to. Wilson said post game that he anticipated Pickens driving further vertically.
Pickens caught three passes for 50 yards in the loss. He's put together quite a dossier on himself with some of his unusual in-game behavior this season. So maybe Owens is the perfect person to weigh in.