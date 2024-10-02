SI

Terrell Owens's Son Re-Signs With 49ers Practice Squad After Training Camp Injury

Owens, an undrafted free agent, spent time with the 49ers during training camp but was waived after suffering a hand injury.

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Terique Owens runs drills during rookie minicamp at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA in May.
Terrell Owens's son Terique is getting another chance with the San Francisco 49ers.

Terique Owens on Wednesday is re-signing with San Francisco's practice squad, according to multiple reports. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was first to report the news.

Owens, an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State, first signed with San Francisco back in April after he was invited to the club's local Pro Day. The move came with an air of nostalgia, as the elder Owens began his career with the 49ers after being drafted by the organization in the third round of the 1996 NFL draft.

With fellow rookie wideouts Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing missing the first several practices of training camp, the younger Owens took advantage of the opportunity and seemed poised to potentially make the 53-man roster.

But he fractured his hand in August and was waived with an injury settlement by the 49ers. At the time, he was expected to miss five to seven weeks, and Owens is now healthy.

In three seasons at Missouri State, Owens caught 46 passes for 765 yards and four touchdowns.

