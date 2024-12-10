Terrell Owens Rips Donovan McNabb Over His Take on A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts Feud
On the outside, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be sitting pretty, as they have won nine straight games and sit at 11-2 on the season. But on the inside, there seems to be a big problem between two of their star players—wide receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Eagles team captain Brandon Graham took the details public on Monday when he opened up about the rift while making an appearance on a Philadelphia sports radio show.
"The person that's complaining needs to be accountable. I'm just being honest... I don't know the whole story, but I know that 1 [Jalen Hurts] is trying and 11 [Brown] could be a little better with how he responds to things."
Graham, who's out for the season with an injury, added:
"They was friends before this. But things have changed, and I understand that because life happens. But we've gotta—it's the business side that we have to make sure that we don't let the personal get in the way of the business. And that's where we gotta do better... because we know it's an issue. Everybody's seen some things."
Former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb later commented on the situation, which led to one of his former star wide receivers, Terrell Owens, ripping him over his take.
"It's two grown men," McNabb said. "If you got an issue, you come to me. Let's not go through the media ... because now it blows up and ... now what you said is out there in front of everybody."
Owens replied with:
"Now this is interesting coming from you. Not how I interpreted it but funny thing is, I agree with you on the idea of if you have issue with someone that you go to them and not the media but here’s the thing I ‘never’ had an issue with you but it’s known that you had an issue with me so maybe you should’ve taken your advice here. Oh yeh…And we might have won Super 39 but that’s another story for another day. #317 You gave yours, I’m giving mine."
Seems like the Eagles, who host the 10-3 Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, have some drama to deal with down the stretch.