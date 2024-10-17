SI

Terry Bradshaw Chimes in on Steelers QB Debate Between Justin Fields, Russell Wilson

Everyone has an opinion ahead of Pittsburgh's game against the Jets.

Patrick Andres

Terry Bradshaw at Super Bowl LVII media day.
Terry Bradshaw at Super Bowl LVII media day. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Everyday Pittsburgh Steelers fans weighing in on the franchise's all-encompassing quarterback controversy between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson is one thing.

The greatest quarterback in Steelers history weighing in is quite another.

In a conversation with TMZ Sports in Los Angeles published Thursday afternoon, Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw made his choice between Fields and Wilson as Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin weighs his options.

"(Fields has) played well enough to keep the job, in my opinion," Bradshaw said.

The ex-Chicago Bears quarterback has played some of the most consistent football of his career for the Steelers this season, throwing for five touchdowns and running for five more.

"I'm gonna stay with Fields," Bradshaw said. "I think he's played really good. He's such a great athlete, he can throw. ... I think he just fits the team he has right now."

The Steelers' decision will be closely watched, as the 4–2 squad is scheduled to meet the New York Jets on this week's edition of Sunday Night Football.

