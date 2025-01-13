Terry McLaurin Had a Fired-Up, Four-Word Reaction to Commanders' Win Over Bucs
The Washington Commanders won their first playoff game in 19 years on Sunday night, edging out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 23–20 nail-biter that came down to the final seconds.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin were understandably pumped up as they traveled toward the locker room, at which point they were greeted by a ground of well-wishers that included team owners Mitch Rales and Mark Ein, per The Athletic's Ben Standig. But McLaurin had maybe the best reaction of the two, which included a very fired-up hug followed by the perfect four-word description for the team's playoff dreams: "We not done yet."
Check out the scenes below:
McLaurin had reason to be so excited. Again, it was the franchise's first playoff win since the 2005 season and its first under first-year head coach Dan Quinn, but the receiver himself also had a great game, which included one touchdown and 89 receiving yards.
The Commanders will now advance to the divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 18, where they will play the Detroit Lions at 8 p.m. ET.